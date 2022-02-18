Tame Impala Shares Floaty New ‘Slow Rush’ Cut ‘The Boat I Row’: Listen

We’ve had Tame Impala’s all-conquering The Slow Rush. And then, its lockdown edition, The Slow Rush In An Imaginary Place.

Today (Feb. 18), Kevin Parker’s psychedelic pop project dropped — as promised — The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes.

Spanning eight tracks, the new collection includes the floaty new b-side The Boat I Row, and previously-released singles “No Choice” and “Breathe Deeper” (Lil Yachty Remix).

The trippy times don’t end there. The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set is scheduled for release on April 8, which will be packaged with two transparent red LPs, and alternate artwork including a 40-page booklet and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar.

The Slow Rush arrived in February 2020, landing at No. 1 in Australia, No. 3 in the U.S. and U.K. (both career highs), and earning a string of ARIA and APRA Awards.

Tame Impala’s fourth studio LP also scored two Grammy Award nominations, for alternative music album and best rock song for “Lost In Yesterday; plus two noms for the Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Awards nod.

The Tame Impala show is back on the road, playing to arenas and open-air dates across North America from Feb. 27 Innings Festival, Tempe, AZ. Parker and Co. will head east for a run of summer live dates in the U.K. and Europe and the U.K., including appearances at Primavera Sound, All Points East Festival and Rock En Seine.

The wait for fresh Tame Impala tunes might not be too painful. Speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald. Parker admitted he’s constantly creating, and hinted the next project wouldn’t take as long as the last. “I’m always making music, that’s kind of all I know how to do,” he explains. “Me, day to day, doing what I do, I’m just here in the studio by myself.”

Stream The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes below.