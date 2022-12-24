Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital After Enjoying Christmas Fun: ‘I Thought God Was Calling Me Back’

Tamar Braxton wants people to take the flu seriously this season. The singer and TV personality revealed on Friday (Dec. 23) that she had to be rushed to the hospital due to the severity of her symptoms.

The “Love and War” singer started out her Instagram post by pointing out that she wasn’t seeking attention, but that her message was to bring attention to the seriousness of the flu. “I was with my best friends … shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!” Braxton explained in her carousel, which kicked off with a video of her and her pals having some fun at the mall.

She went on to say that after being diagnosed with the flu, she is now on five different medications. “Please be careful,” she urged her followers. “I wasn’t around a lot of people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this.. I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious.”

In subsequent images in her carousel, Braxton shares a photo and video of herself in the hospital getting oxygen.

A “tripledemic” of COVID-19, flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) has been making its way around the country in recent weeks, health experts have warned. To help mitigate the spread, infectious disease experts are urging people to wear masks again when not at home.

See Braxton’s post below: