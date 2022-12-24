×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital After Enjoying Christmas Fun: ‘I Thought God Was Calling Me Back’

"I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!" she said.

Tamar Braxton
Tamar Braxton attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Prince Williams/Getty Images

Tamar Braxton wants people to take the flu seriously this season. The singer and TV personality revealed on Friday (Dec. 23) that she had to be rushed to the hospital due to the severity of her symptoms.

Explore

Explore

Tamar Braxton

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The “Love and War” singer started out her Instagram post by pointing out that she wasn’t seeking attention, but that her message was to bring attention to the seriousness of the flu. “I was with my best friends … shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!” Braxton explained in her carousel, which kicked off with a video of her and her pals having some fun at the mall.

Related

Adele during her Las Vegas residency.

Adele Shouts Out Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict: 'Do Whatever You Want Now, Baby!'

She went on to say that after being diagnosed with the flu, she is now on five different medications. “Please be careful,” she urged her followers. “I wasn’t around a lot of people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this.. I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious.”

In subsequent images in her carousel, Braxton shares a photo and video of herself in the hospital getting oxygen.

A “tripledemic” of COVID-19, flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) has been making its way around the country in recent weeks, health experts have warned. To help mitigate the spread, infectious disease experts are urging people to wear masks again when not at home.

See Braxton’s post below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad