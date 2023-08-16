Talking Heads to Reunite for ‘Stop Making Sense’ 40th Anniversary Screening

Fans have been hoping for a Talking Heads reunion since the early 1990s, and their wish is finally coming true in a small scale way.

Members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison will appear together publicly for the first time since their 2002 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction at an upcoming 40th anniversary celebration of the band’s beloved concert film Stop Making Sense. A newly restored version of the movie will be screened on Sept. 11 at Cineplex’s Scotiabank IMAX Theatre as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, according to Spin.

The group will also partake in a Q&A moderated by filmmaker Spike Lee, before the refreshed Stop Making Sense premieres on Sept. 22 via distributor A24.

The original Stop Making Sense was shot over three nights during four shows at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles in December 1983 and has since been added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

It features the group performing such now-classics as “Psycho Killer,” “Slippery People,” “Burning Down the House,” “Life During Wartime” and “Once in a Lifetime,” as well as Frantz/Weymouth side project Tom Tom Club’s oft-sampled “Genius of Love” on a spare stage.

Watch the Stop Making Sense 2023 trailer below.