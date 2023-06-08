Takeoff’s Mother Sues Owners of Venue Where Migos Member Was Killed

Seven months after Migos rapper Takeoff was shot to death in a Texas bowling alley, his mother, Titania Davenport, has filed a wrongful death suit against the venue.

Davenport filed the lawsuit on Wednesday (June 7) against the bowling alley’s property owners as well as several LLCs connected to the business. The complaint alleges that despite being notified of the private party where Takeoff (born Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball) was shot prior to it taking place on Oct. 31, 2022, the defendants “failed to provide proper and adequate security for the event.”

“Defendants breached their duty owed to Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball by failing to exercise ordinary care to keep the premises safe,” the lawsuit states. It continues that the venue was rented by the family of music executive J. Prince for an “after hours” event “with potentially many artists, popular athletes and public figures [in attendance].”

Takeoff died at the downtown Houston venue around 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 1, when investigators said someone started shooting, causing guests to flee the area. During the melee, Takeoff was shot in the head or neck by a “stray bullet,” according to his record label Quality Control Music. Takeoff’s uncle Quavo, also a member of Migos, was with his nephew when the tragedy took place and was heard in video footage pleading for help. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suit points to alleged negligence on the part of the defendants, claiming they “provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees.”

“As a proximate and foreseeable result of Defendants’ negligence, Kirsnick Khari Tiquon

Ball sustained catastrophic personal injuries, endured conscious pain and suffering, experienced mental anguish, became aware of his impending death, wrongfully died, and suffered other damages as will be proven at trial,” the complaint continues.

In total, the lawsuit refers to 18 separate instances of alleged negligence, including not providing “adequate and appropriate security personnel” and “negligently misrepresenting to invitees that the property was safe.”

Davenport, who is listed on the complaint as the administrator of Takeoff’s estate, is seeking at least $1 million.

Representatives for defendants 810 Billiards & Bowling, LVA4Houston Greenstreet, Lionstone Partners, Midway Companies and Cushman & Wakefield of Texas did not immediately respond to Billboard‘s requests for comment.