Offset & Quavo Remember Takeoff on Late Migos Rapper’s 29th Birthday: ‘We Celebrate Your Life’

The Atlanta rapper was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in late 2022.

Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on June 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/WireImage

Offset and Quavo are remembering their late Migos bandmate Takeoff on what would’ve been his 29th birthday.

The rappers took to social media on Sunday (June 18) to celebrate the life of Takeoff, who was shot and killed while attending an afterparty at a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.

“Happy birthday rocket man,” Offset wrote alongside a photo of his late cousin on Instagram. “The greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang.”

Quavo shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, writing, “Everyone Wish My Nephew Happy Birthday … Miss You So Much!”

The Unc & Phew rapper also posted a video on Instagram of he and his nephew looking over some stylish jackets. “Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!!” Quavo captioned the clip. “BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD u 29 n—-.”

Rich the Kid also shared a touching tribute to his late friend on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my best friend, my brother the rocket,” the rapper captioned a photo of the pair. “I miss picking up the phone & talking to you about absolutely anything.. you the realest there was never any hate in your heart ever last year was one of the best we did everything, matching pateks matching Rolex’s, matching bracelets & Jesus pieces.. back 2 back jets to the islands .. bring me back to the Bando days when we was sharing pradas .. miss you bro today we celebrate you.”

Takeoff’s alleged shooter, Patrick Xavier Clark, was formally indicted on murder charges by a Texas grand jury on May 25. The fatal 2022 shooting went down at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, which TakeOff had attended with Quavo.

See Offset and Quavo’s birthday tributes to Takeoff below.

ad