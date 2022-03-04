TAEYEON Earns First No. 1 Song on Billboard K-Pop 100 Chart With ‘INVU’

TAEYEON’s “INVU,” the title track of her third studio album INVU released on Feb. 14, topped the Billboard K-Pop 100 chart. The song debuted at No. 15 and rose to the top with the most streaming and TV airplay data. “INVU” is TAEYEON’s first No. 1 and sixth top 10 song on the K-Pop 100. Previously, she has made top 10 with “Spark” in 2019, “Happy” in 2020 “Weekend” in 2021 along with her most recent drops “Can’t Control Myself” and “Step Back,” which she worked on as part of a project group GOT the beat.

Her remarkable achievement has now made her the only female artist with most top 10 songs just after IU, who owns nineteen top 10 songs. BTS’ Suga follows right behind with 12 while BTS as a group falls short only with one song. TAEYEON and RAIN share the same spot with a total of six top 10 songs.

TAEYEON stands strong in the top 10 list with another song of hers, GOT the beat’s “Step Back” ranked at No. 7. And for the rest of the chart, a total of seven spots are marked with her name — “Weekend” at No. 22, “Can’t Control Myself” at No. 24, “Some Nights” at No. 46, “Four Seasons” at No. 86, and “Set Myself On Fire” at No. 96.

Ever since she made her debut as a member of SM Entertainment’s Girls’ Generation back in 2007, she’s displayed a wide musical spectrum and outstanding talent as a vocalist by taking part in various project groups, original soundtracks and collaborations.

The Billboard K-Pop 100 measures multi-metric consumption, including streaming, digital sales, radio and television data to present the most popular K-pop songs in South Korea every week.

This article was written by Minhyeong Lee and originally appeared on Billboard Korea.