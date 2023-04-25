Taeyang Releases Second EP ‘[Down to Earth]’ & Sizzling Dance Video With BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Taeyang‘s highly anticipated second EP has finally arrived. The BIGBANG singer released his newest project, [Down to Earth], on Tuesday (April 25), and it features two superstar collaborations with Lisa from BLACKPINK and Jimin of BTS.

“This album comes from various emotions and inspirations that I felt underneath my skin as I gazed at the sunset,” the K-pop star shared in a press release. “The sunset, which decorates a day’s end, welcomes the dark night and not a new morning. Just like the sunset, my world is colored with beautiful memories of the past, but what came back to me was the ceaseless night that followed. Thus, I began to realize that the image of myself over the past six years was not much different than the sunset.”

He continued, “In a way, I was deeply touched and felt relief by the silent sunset and how it greets the night, fulfilling its role in the most beautiful way possible. The repetitive and burdensome times that I could not overcome alone guided me ‘back to the drawing board’. Thus, this album allowed me to capture my heart that was ready to jump back up into a fresh new start.”

Jimin featured on the album’s first single, “VIBE,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales in January. New to fans is Taeyang’s collaboration with Lisa, the hip-hop and R&B heavy track “Shoong!” The song debuted alongside a sizzling performance video, in which the duo hit intricate choreography moves, and are supported by backup dancers.

“You keep my engine on purr, you could never get swerved/ How you move ’round the curves make me, ooh/ You got that thing that I want, know your love hit the spot/ And you never should stop, baby, shoong,” Lisa raps on her sultry verse for the track.

The album also includes tracks “Seed,” “Reason,” “Inspiration (featuring Beenzino)” and

“Nightfall (feat. Bryan Chase).”

Watch the music video for “Shoong!” above, and stream [Down to Earth] below.