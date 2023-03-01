Here’s Why SZA Turned Down ‘Carpool Karaoke’

SZA opened up in a new profile on Monday (Feb. 27) about the reason she turned down an appearance on Carpool Karaoke early in her career.

Related How to Watch the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Speaking to Alternative Press, the R&B sensation revealed she was once offered her own turn in the passenger seat of the popular The Late Late Show With James Corden segment, but declined because she was “scared of being on camera, looking bad, sounding bad and being perceived.”

However, she’s trying overcome those fears and insecurities in the wake of releasing her acclaimed sophomore album, SOS, which is currently spending its 10th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 (dated March 4). “I really have to remind myself this is my moment in the sun, and I have to take every opportunity because this s–t may never happen again,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grammy winner also revealed some of the surprising influences that found their way into the 2022 studio set, including Fefe Dobson, Avril Lavigne, Good Charlotte, Green Day, Blink-182, Paramore and Nickelback — all rock acts she loved growing up. “I was hella moved by that in elementary and middle school,” she said. “It made me feel so many things. I was like, ‘I don’t know why I’m in my room with the lights off crying, but that’s how I’m gonna spend my day.”

On Wednesday evening (March 1), SZA will be on hand at Billboard‘s annual Women in Music, where she will be honored with this year’s titular award. Other artists being honored at the star-studded event include Kim Petras, Doechii, Becky G, Lana Del Rey, Rosalía, TWICE, Lainey Wilson and Ivy Queen.