SZA’s Blown Away by the Success of ‘SOS’ on Billboard Charts: ‘NOT What I Expected’

SZA is celebrating the success of her sophomore album, SOS.

The TDE singer-songwriter shared her excitement about earning her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with SOS, and notching two top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the set’s “Kill Bill” (No. 3) and “Nobody Gets Me” (No. 10).

“A number one album and two songs in the top ten is NOT what I expected,” SZA captioned her Instagram post, which included a gallery of photos and chart stats. “I’m bad at celebrating myself but I wanna thank everybody that rallied around me and positively reinforced me these last few years.”

She added, “Thank you to every person that poured into this album. I love my team. Thank y’all for loving and arguing about the album Lmaoo. Imma take another swing at it for the deluxe then shut up for a while. God is excellent.”

SOS earns SZA her third Billboard 200 entry after her debut album, Ctrl, reached No. 3 in 2017, and EP Z peaked at No. 39 in 2014. SOS‘ “Kill Bill” and “Nobody Gets Me” give SZA her sixth and seventh Hot 100 top 10s.

SZA’s celebratory Instagram post included screenshots of the Billboard article boasting her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, along with a screen grab of her Hot 100 chart accomplishments. The carousel also featured a cute snapshot of the artist, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, posing with a large foam finger and shiny balloons spelling out “Solana #1,” and a hilarious Saturday Night Live video clip of Bowen Yang quoting her new song “Smoking on My Ex Pack” while dressed as Krampus on “Weekend Update.”

Her post drew numerous accolades in the comments section from fellow music stars Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Busta Rhymes and Benny Blanco.

“Yayy,” Lizzo commented, who also added a second comment praising the “Solana #1” photo. Lovato opted for a pair of flame and raising-hands emojis. And Rhymes added numerous crown emojis, while Blanco wrote, “i swear if u ran for president i would vote for u.”

SZA‘s hotly anticipated 23-track SOS arrived on Dec. 9 after a five-and-a-half year wait. Preceded by lead single “Shirt” and a tease of “Nobody Gets Me,” the set follows the recent Billboard cover star‘s smash 2017 album, Ctrl, which spawned hits such as “Drew Barrymore,” “Love Galore” and “The Weekend.”

See SZA’s post on Instagram below.