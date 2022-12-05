SZA Reveals ‘S.O.S’ Tracklist Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott & More

SZA is just days away from unveiling her long-awaited new album, S.O.S, and the star added to the anticipation on Monday (Dec. 5) by dropping the star-studded tracklist.

“Which version for back tracklist?” she tweeted alongside two separate creatives for the 23-track list, which is scribbled in white font on a photo of SZA laying on the ground, oiled up with her underwear on display. The upcoming album has a number of guest features including Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless.”

Which version for back tracklist?🤔 pic.twitter.com/15Ha5InNzu — SZA (@sza) December 5, 2022

Over the weekend, the TDE singer-songwriter also debuted a new song, “Blind,” from the upcoming set while serving as the musical guest on the Keke Palmer-hosted Saturday Night Live. She also performed her recent viral single “Shirt,” which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early November.

SZA recently covered Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue. In the cover story, she questioned her longevity in music and where she sees her career going forward. “I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” SZA admitted. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

S.O.S follows the star’s 2017 debut, Ctrl, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits like “Love Galore,” “Broken Clocks” and “The Weekend.”