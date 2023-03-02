SZA Postpones SOS Tour Show in Philadelphia

SZA‘s planned stop on the SOS Tour in Philadelphia on Thursday night (March 2) has been postponed.

The news came via the official Twitter account for Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center — the venue where the show was set to take place. “The SZA performance scheduled for today at Wells Fargo Center is postponed,” the tweet read. “Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored.” The same announcement was also posted to the venue’s website.

As of press time, SZA herself hasn’t posted anything on her social channels about the postponement, but Billboard has reached out to the singer’s publicist as well as representatives for Live Nation for comment.

Omar Apollo, who was set to open for the “Kill Bill” singer, also announced on Instagram Thursday that he’ll be playing a show in NYC instead that night.

The SOS Tour is currently scheduled to continue over the weekend (March 4 and 5) with back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City. From there, the tour will continue on to Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and more.

One night before the now-postponed Philly show, the recent Billboard cover star was honored as Woman of the Year at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music.

Accepting the award from close friend Coi Leray, the Grammy winner got vulnerable during her off-the-cuff speech, saying, “I think sometimes there’s a misconception where everybody always feels like that girl, like, oh, I know I’m that b—-h and I have a lot of confidence. It’s OK to not be that person all the time. I used to feel like I didn’t belong because I don’t always feel like that. But I realized that the key is to stay open and available for whatever the universe or God wants to do with your life. Even when you don’t know who you are or you may not see.”

