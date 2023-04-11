SZA Extends S.O.S. Tour in North America & Europe: See the Dates

SZA‘s 2023 just got busier. The “Kill Bill” singer revealed on Tuesday (April 11) that she’s extending of her S.O.S. tour, which will see her traveling across Europe and more cities in North America starting this summer.

The tour extension will kick off on June 1 with a stop at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Throughout the month, SZA will play shows in Paris, Zurich, Berlin, London and more before concluding the European leg on June 21 in Dublin with a show at the 3Arena. “Escapism” singer RAYE will support SZA on the European leg, with the exception of the June 11 date in Cologne, Germany.

The 33-year-old will head stateside in September, starting with a show at Miami’s Kaseya Center on Sept. 20. The second North American trek will include stops in Nashville, Brooklyn, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before concluding in Phoenix on Oct. 29. The St. Louis-born artist plays her hometown on Oct. 11. The Philadelphia show on Sept. 26 serves as rescheduled date from SZA’s postponed S.O.S. tour stop in the city on March 2.

Fans looking to get presale access to tickets for Europe can do so staring on on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Remaining tickets will be sold in a general onsale that will take place on Friday, April 14, at 12 p.m. local time on szasos.com. North America dates go on presale via Live Nation on Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. local time. General on sale will begin on Friday, April 14, at 12 p.m. local time on szasos.com.

See the full list of tour dates below.

THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR DATES

June 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

June 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

June 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

June 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

June 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

June 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

June 17 – London, UK – The O2*

June 18 – London, UK – The O2*

June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Sept. 20 – Miami, Fla. – Kaseya Center

Sept. 22 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena

Sept. 24 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 26 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center^

Sept. 28 – Baltimore, Md. – CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 30 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Oct. 1 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

Oct. 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 6 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Oct. 7 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Oct. 10 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Oct. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. – Enterprise Center

Oct. 14 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Oct. 15 – San Antonio, Texas – AT&T Center

Oct. 18 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena

Oct. 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Arena

Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 26 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center

Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 29 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Footprint Center



^ Rescheduled date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo