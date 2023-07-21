×
Here’s How SZA Reacted to Barack Obama Putting ‘Snooze’ on His 2023 Summer Playlist

The "Kill Bill" singer's response also served a teaser of what's to come from the track.

SZA
SZA speaks onstage during the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

It’s that time of year again — former president Barack Obama took to his Twitter account on Friday (July 21) to share all the songs that ended up on his summer playlist this year. And one artist in particular could not hold her excitement at being recognized by president No. 44.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed,” Obama tweeted, along with a list of all the tracks in his rotation. Of the many included, SZA‘s “Snooze” made the list.

Upon seeing her inclusion, SZA took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My forever president said hurry up w the video and I heard him,” she wrote over his post, potentially hinting at corresponding visuals for the track.

Also included on the former president’s playlist were: J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You,” Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s “Vampiros,” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” and Janelle Monáe’s “Only Have Eyes 42.” Obama also had country represented in the rotation with Luke Combs’ chart-topping take on Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” along with indie rock with Boygenius single “Not Strong Enough.”

SZA wasn’t the only who reacted to being included. Lucy Dacus — who is one third of boygenius alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker — took to Twitter to retweet the playlist, and wrote that Obama is a “war criminal :(” in response. (She did not specify what Obama’s war crimes were in her tweet.)

See SZA’s response to being included in Obama’s playlist below.

