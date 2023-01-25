SZA Congratulates Miley Cyrus on Hot 100 No. 1 & Teases ‘Surprises Coming Soon’

SOS: Things are definitely not all quiet on the SZA front. Though it’s only been less than two months since she dropped her critically-acclaimed, chart-dominating new album SOS, the R&B star is already teasing that there are still more projects from her on the horizon — all while sharing the love with fellow female artists like Miley Cyrus, whose single “Flowers” just debuted one slot ahead of SZA’s “Kill Bill” at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“MAJOR congrats to Miley !!!” SZA wrote Wednesday morning (Jan. 25), replying to a tweet about Cyrus’ recent chart triumph. “Excited for her album and to work together.”

It isn’t clear if by “work together,” SZA means a collaboration with the “Midnight Sky” singer, whose album Endless Summer Vacation is due out March 10. Billboard has reached out to both artists’ teams for comment.

Then, celebrating her own continued success on the Hot 100 — with songs from SOS occupying 12 spots on the most recent chart, dated Jan. 28 — the “Good Days” musician tweeted, “This is also wild as f–k,” before dropping a small bombshell: “Surprises coming soon.”

Released on Jan. 13, “Flowers” is Cyrus’ second ever No. 1 single (following 2013’s “Wrecking Ball”) as well as her first to debut in the top spot. Meanwhile, SZA’s SOS is still going strong atop the Billboard 200, logging its sixth consecutive week at No. 1 on the chart this week.

The shoutout to Cyrus isn’t the first time in recent weeks that SZA has graciously shared her spotlight with another superstar female musician. Following false speculation from fans that the two were fighting one another in real life for chart success, SZA praised Taylor Swift‘s Midnights and congratulated her on the historic Hot 100 reign of lead single “Anti-Hero” earlier this month.

“Congratulations to tay tay!” SZA posted on Instagram Stories. “And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal ..as ALWAYS.”

Swift had also written on her story that she’d been “listening to SZA’s album nonstop.” “Absolutely adore her music,” the “All Too Well” singer-songwriter added. “So much love and respect for her!!!”

