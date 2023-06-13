SZA ‘Upset’ by the Hate Lizzo Receives on Social Media: ‘Just Want Everyone to Practice Kindness’

SZA is tired of people tearing Lizzo down online. The “Kill Bill” singer took to social media on Tuesday (June 13) to express her annoyance at trolls for targeting Lizzo.

“I be wondering where all the virtue signaling, well spoken sh– talking, internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending. Where the f— do y’all be at for Lizzo?” she wondered in the first of a series of tweets. “Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down?”

One user in the comments section asked, “So people don’t go to war for Lizzo in this app?,” to which the 33-year-old replied, “NOT EF–KINGNUFF. For as much free love, encouragement and positivity she embodies n shares on every app daily? The ratios’s don’t add up.”

She concluded her statements by saying she “also dgaf who don’t agree. It’s been on my mind for a minute .. makes me upset. Jus want everyone to practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause GADDAMN ITS UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY. Why add?”

SZA’s remarks come on the heels of Lizzo sharing that she was tired of receiving body-shaming messages online. Last month, Lizzo wrote, “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????” and “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F–KING FARM…” As a result, Lizzo has kept her Twitter private in recent weeks.

Read SZA’s tweets in full below.

