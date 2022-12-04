SZA, Keke Palmer Searching for ‘Big Boys’ This Holiday Season in ‘SNL’ Musical Sketch: Watch

SZA is looking for a “big boy” this holiday season.

In addition to serving as the Saturday Night Live musical guest on Dec. 3, the TDE singer-songwriter also appeared in a pre-recorded musical sketch about a group of single women looking for love during the cold winter months.

“It’s cuffing season, now we got a reason/ To get a big boy, I need a big boy,” SZA sings amid a snowy background and a group of stout male dances sporting Santa hats and pajamas.

Elsewhere in the clip, SNL host Keke Palmer — who announced her pregnancy during the opening monologue — raps about finding a man with “polar bear arms” who can “bring in my groceries in just one trip.”

SZA was also the musical guest during the Dec. 3 episode, where the singer performed two songs from her upcoming album, S.O.S. She opened with her latest single “Shirt,” which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November, and closed with the debut of the new track “Blind.” She also revealed during the episode that S.O.S will drop on Dec. 9.

SZA recently covered Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue. In the cover story, she questioned her longevity in music and where she sees her career going forward.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” SZA admitted. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

Watch the “Big Boys” musical sketch below. For those without cable, the broadcast streams on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes as well.