SZA Reveals at O2 Arena Show That Ex-Boyfriend Cheated on Her in London

SZA had a pretty devastating past experience in London, England, and she took some time to vent during her show at the city’s O2 Arena this week.

“I never told anybody, but like, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before,” the “Kill Bill” singer is seen telling the crowd in a video posted to Capital Xtra‘s Instagram. “It was terrible. That’s why I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better. Thank you!”

“This song is about my other trash ex-boyfriend,” she noted, before diving into her S.O.S. hit “Nobody Gets Me.” See the full video here.

As Beyoncé once said, the “best revenge is your paper,” and SZA’s been embodying that over her wildly successful past year. Her long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S., immediately debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — her first chart-topper — and enjoyed a non-consecutive 10-week run atop the tally. With more than 400 million streams in the U.S. during release week, S.O.S. became the second-largest streaming week for a female artist and third-largest of 2022 among all albums.

In the middle of that stretch, she kicked off the aptly titled, international SOS Tour. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the North American SOS Tour grossed $34.5 million and sold 238,000 tickets.