SZA & Doja Cat, Post Malone & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Collaborations and potential summer smashes are afoot this new music Friday, with SZA and Doja Cat teaming up for a song, and Post Malone releasing a new track that’s primed for pop radio.

As if SZA’s “Kill Bill” wasn’t already a chart smash — the track is currently sitting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it has spent a 17 weeks — the R&B singer’s past collaborator Doja Cat has hopped onto the song to give it another breath of fresh air. Doja, who has hinted at wanting to make a hip-hop album, opens up the track with a scintillating verse that details a run-in with her ex and his new girlfriend that turned violent, a perfect complement to SZA’s airy chorus in which she fantasizes about killing her own ex (and then actually doing it).

Post Malone’s “Circles” gives a glimpse at just how pop the rapper could go, but “Chemical” firmly proves that his pop hitmaking skills won’t end at his 2019 smash. Malone sings in his upper register for the track and laments the end of a relationship, but don’t let the song’s lyrical content content fool you — the driving beat and sunny guitar strums gives it a firm place on pop radio this coming summer.

Metallica‘s 72 Seasons arrives six and a half years after 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, but the set is more than worth the wait. Kirk Hammett’s guitar skills are tight as ever, particularly on tracks “Lux Æterna” and “Shadows Follow,” while James Hetfield’s vocals rip through 77 minutes worth of tracks like it’s nothing, showing he hasn’t missed a step across a four-decade career.

