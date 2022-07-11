SZA Reveals She’s Collaborating With Doja Cat Again

SZA and Doja Cat accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

SZA spilled the tea at Mad Cool Festival on Sunday (July 10) that she’s teaming up once again with Doja Cat for the pair’s new collaboration, “Shirt.”

“Want to know a secret? You all want to know who’s on this song? It’ll be like our secret, right?” the “I Hate U” singer asked the packed crowd during her set in Madrid, Spain. “The hint is we already have a song together. Her name starts with a ‘D’ and it rhymes with Soulja.”

The previous song SZA referred to was, of course, “Kiss Me More” off Doja’s 2021 album Planet Her, for which the pair won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance back in April. The disco-tinged jam also earned nods for record of the year and song of the year at the ceremony but lost in both general categories to Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open.”

“Shirt” was teased in 2021 via TikTok and later appeared as a bonus clip at the end of SZA’s music video for “Good Days.” In the chorus of the track, the R&B singer emotively sings: “Bloodstain on my shirt/ New b—h on my nerves/ Old n—a got curved/ Going back on my word/ Damn, b—h, you like thirty.”

While SZA has yet to share an official release date for the forthcoming duet, it will follow the recent deluxe edition of her 2017 debut album Ctrl. To commemorate the LP’s five-year anniversary, the R&B star added seven previously unreleased bonus tracks to the deluxe version including “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Awkward,” “Jodie,” an alternate take on “Love Galore” and lead track “Tread Carefully.” And thanks to the bonus cuts, the album rebounded to the No. 1 spot on the Top R&B Albums chart, dated June 9.

Doja, on the other hand, most recently teamed up with Post Malone for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” all while her 2021 debut album earned its fifth Top 5 hit on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart with “Get Into It (Yuh).”

Watch SZA confirm her next collab with Doja Cat at Mad Cool below.