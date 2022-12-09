SZA Jokingly Compares Drake to Regina George: ‘Have You Or Anyone You Know Been Personally Victimized?’

SZA shared her thoughts about Drake in a new interview on Friday (Dec. 9) after the rapper’s womanizing ways were lampooned on Saturday Night Live.

The skit, which aired last Saturday (Dec. 3), depicted host Keke Palmer and numerous female SNL cast members launching “United Tingz of Aubrey,” a class-action lawsuit of Drake’s exes, former flings and random women he’s used as inspiration for his music. Of course, the irony is that SZA, who served as the episode’s musical guest, actually is one of the Honestly, Nevermind rapper’s exes.

“In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know?'” she said in a sit-down with Audacy. “But they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything. … I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’ He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.”

SZA first confirmed she and Drake had briefly been an item in the late 2000s after he dropped her name in “Mr. Right Now,” his 2020 collab with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. And despite finding humor in the SNL sketch, the R&B star insisted there’s nothing but peace with her superstar ex these days.

“We’re cool. And we’ve always been cool,” she continued. “It’s never been weird. It didn’t come completely out of the blue when he let me know. I didn’t know it was a song with 21 [Savage] or anything like that. But anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.”

The same day the interview aired, SZA finally dropped her long-awaited sophomore album, SOS, more than five years after releasing her 2017 debut Ctrl.

Listen to SZA’s full interview on Audacy below.