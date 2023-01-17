×
SZA Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Hot 100 Record: ‘Phenomenal as Always’

The R&B star also praised Swift's latest album Midnights.

Women supporting women! SZA used her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to celebrate Taylor Swift‘s record-extending run at No. 1 with “Anti-Hero.”

Earlier in the day, Swift had reacted to the news that her latest single was spending an eighth week at the top of the Hot 100 — and becoming her longest leading chart-topper in the process — by writing, “What on earth I love you guys…PS – been listening to SZA’s album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!!”

Seeing the thoughtful shout-out, the R&B singer reposted the message with a note of her own. “Congratulations to tay tay!” she wrote. “And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal ..as ALWAYS.”

The back-and-forth comes as SZA's own "Kill Bill" has been giving Swift's smash a run for its self-loathing money on the chart, settling in at No. 2 just behind the Midnights anthem. (Meanwhile, SZA's long-awaited sophomore album SOS eked out its fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where Midnights sits at No. 2 on the chart dated Jan. 21.)

SZA’s friendly response isn’t the first time she’s heaped praise on the pop star’s latest studio set, either. She shut down any narrative of competition between herself and her fellow superstar earlier this month, writing, “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that. I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!”

Check out SZA’s sweet note to Swift before it expires here.

