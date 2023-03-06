SZA Surprises Madison Square Garden Crowd With Cardi B & Phoebe Bridgers: Watch

Fans at Madison Square Garden were treated to not one, but two super special guests at SZA‘s recent concert. Two of the 33-year-old chart-topper’s collaborators, Cardi B and Phoebe Bridgers, made surprise appearances at her SOS Tour’s New York City stop Saturday night (March 4).

Cheers erupted when Bridgers walked onstage in an oversized T-shirt to assist in singing “Ghost In the Machine,” her collaboration with SZA on the latter artist’s blockbuster sophomore album, SOS. The pair finished their performance by bowing in respect to each other, with SZA cheering, “Phoebe f–king Bridgers!”

And when Cardi B showed up in a stripey orange dress to rap “I Do,” her 2018 duet with SZA, the crowd went equally wild. “This queen is so kind to even take time with two children and a bajillion dollar career to come here,” SZA thanked the “WAP” rapper. “Thank you so f–king much.”

“Should we get ratchet?” Cardi then asked the crowd, jumping into a performance of her 2022 feature on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2.”

The next day, Cardi tweeted a rave review of her friend’s performance, writing, “Sza show was amazing!!!! I recommend….It was giving vanilla & lavender aroma vibes ..I loved it soooo much!”

Just last week, SZA was in Los Angeles being honored by Billboard at this year’s Women in Music ceremony, where she was awarded with Woman of the Year just as SOS clocked its 10th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200. The “Kill Bill” musician gave special thanks to fellow honorees such as Lana Del Rey and Latto in her speech, and shared her secret to success.

“I realized that the key is to stay open and available for whatever the universe or God wants to do with your life,” she said, confessing she used to feel like she “didn’t belong” in artistic spaces. “Saying yes to everything that’s scary, to everything that feels like it’s not for you or where you don’t belong, is really the only way where we walk through those doors.”

See videos from SZA’s surprise performances with Cardi B and Phoebe Bridgers at Madison Square Garden below:

https://twitter.com/THR/status/1632211731131793409

https://twitter.com/THR/status/1632214201245597700