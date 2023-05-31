SZA Reveals Why She Got a Brazilian Butt Lift

SZA has always had a distinct sense of style, often seen in loose-fitting streetwear with her lush curls completing the relaxed, girl-next-door look.

In a new interview with Elle, the “Kill Bill” singer revealed that her favorite accessory is a lesser known aspect of her look. “I treat my butt like a purse,” she says, adding that she’s had a Brazilian butt lift done. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

However, she explained that her decision to undergo the procedure was completely her own. “I always wanted a really fat a– with less gym time,” she told the publication. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more a–.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she elaborated on making her own decisions when it comes to her life and her music, and why she never focuses on being popular. “I try not to care too much because I really had some deep disappointments when I would just be so invested. But I can’t invest because none of it is real. Even if I win a bunch of Grammys, that s— doesn’t matter. It would be so cool,” she says. “But also I would not be surprised at all if I didn’t win any [more]. Because that’s just how s— goes. But that’s why the tour matters to me. ‘Cause it’s like, No, we packed out these stadiums all over the country and that was real. That’s why I can’t let up, because at the end of the day it was like, yeah, [whatever haters say] is good and well, but just make sure you add, we have sold-out dates in all arenas. Make sure you tell them that we sold out the Forum twice and we could have done it four times. Make sure you tell them that I was in the air, and that my mic was on.”

The singer unveiled her long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S., in December, and it immediately debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, her first chart-topper. With more than 400 million streams in the U.S. during release week, S.O.S. became the second-largest streaming week for a female artist and third-largest of 2022 among all albums.