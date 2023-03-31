Hear Exclusive SXM Festival 2023 Sets From Dubfire, Francesca Lombardo & Tony y Not

SXM Festival thumped back to life on the island of St. Martin on March 8-12. The lineup included Black Coffee, Marco Carola, DJ Tennis and Carlita performing together as Astra Club, Yokoo, Camelphat, Mochaak, Gordo and other house and techno producers from around the world.

Anyone who’s been will attest that dancing barefoot in the sand while the sun rises over the Caribbean is truly a special experience. But whether or not you were on the island for the fest, we’re bringing those sea breezes and beats to your earholes via three exclusive SXM 2023 sets from Iranian legend Dubfire, Italian star Francesca Lombardo and rising German artist Tony y Not.

Dubfire delivers a pristine and wide-ranging three-hour performance spanning house, deep house, electro, progressive and more. Lombardo’s two-hour set bumps to life from the jump with Mr. Flip’s bouncy 2022 track “Da Boogie,” which she follows with all variations of house music, from deep to tribal to piano. Tony y Not offers two hours of music that digs deep into the experimental, hypnotic realms of electronic music. Listen to the trifecta of sets below.

Together, all three artists capture the festival’s steamy atmosphere complemented by both its tunes and its tropical locations, which this year included a private jungle, the beach, a villa and a beach club. Since launching in 2016 on St. Martin — a territory of both France and The Netherlands — SXM has drawn fans from more than 35 countries.

Check out their sets below:

Dubfire

Francesca Lombardo

Tony y Not