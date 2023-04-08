×
SWV & Xscape Feel the Tension Before Their Big Performance in ‘Queens of R&B’ Teaser: Exclusive

"Everything has been so chaotic," SWV's Lelee Lyons says in the clip.

SWV and Xscape during rehearsals for their joint concert
SWV and Xscape during rehearsals for their joint concert on Bravo's 'SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B' Bravo

The women of SWV and Xscape are feeling the heat as they get closer to their one-night-only joint performance in the upcoming SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B finale.

In an exclusive clip from the episode shared with Billboard, the two groups are having a hard time agreeing on certain aspects of their show, including transitions between the different performances. “Everything has been so chaotic,” SWV’s Lelee Lyons tells the camera, as tensions reach a high. “We still don’t know exactly what’s about to happen.”

Xscape’s Tamika Scott previously explained to Billboard why she and the rest of the group were initially hesitant to do the show with their fellow R&B superstars. Despite being friends, that bond doesn’t always mean that a working relationship will be positive. “One main reason we were really cautious going into this with our friends … because we know how hard it is with us already. We’ve known each other since we’ve been 15,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard to do business with friends and family because you have to have different hats. You got to know when to take off the sister hat and put on the boss hat.”

Watch the clip below, and catch the full episode on Sunday (April 9) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

ad