Swizz Beatz Reveals How Son Egypt Ended Up Producing a Kendrick Lamar Song at 5 Years Old

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Swizz Beatz joined The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday (April 25), where he gushed over his 12-year-old son Egypt, whom he shares with wife Alicia Keys.

At one point in the conversation, Jennifer Hudson mentioned that thanks to his musical talents, Egypt ended up producing a Kendrick Lamar song when he was just five years old. “I’m jealous as hell of that one,” Swizz, a Grammy-winning producer himself, joked. “I thought me and Kendrick was cool.”

The star went on to explain that Egypt and Lamar’s bond began at a past Super Bowl game. “He and Kendrick were talking for, like, 40 minutes,” Swizz recalled. “I went over and said to Kendrick, ‘Is he bothering you? Should I move him? Are you enjoying yourself?’ He said, ‘No, Swizz, I had writer’s block and what Egypt is telling me is helping me deal with something. I was like, ‘Man, he’s five years old.’ To this day, I still don’t know what he was helping him deal with. I let it happen.”

As a result, Egypt ended up getting a producer credit on “untitled 07,” off Lamar’s 2016 Untitled Unmastered project.

However, don’t expect Egypt to follow in his famous parents’ footsteps. The pre-teen joined his father later on in the interview, noting that he has other plans in mind for his future. “I love music but I don’t really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player,” he told Hudson.

Watch the full interview below.