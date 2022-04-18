Find Out Who’s Opening for Swedish House Mafia on Their 2022 Tour

From left: Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell of Swedish House Mafia photographed on June 24, 2021 at Delight Studios in Stockholm.

Swedish House Mafia revealed the opening acts for their upcoming world tour on Monday (April 18).

The musicians acting as support for the house music trio will include Grimes, Kaytranada, Alesso, Zhu and Vintage Culture. The previously announced trek round the world kicks off July 29 at Miami’s FTX Arena.

And that’s not all: Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso have also added a few additional dates to the tour, which will close this November in Tampere, Finland, after crisscrossing the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K.

During the tour, which arrives on the heels of the trio’s long-awaited debut album Paradise Again, Live Nation will bring back a vintage collector’s item for many an ardent music fan — the ticket stub – in the form of an NFT collectible.

While they were already confirmed on the lineup, Swedish House Mafia reunited with their “Moth to a Flame” collaborator The Weeknd on Sunday night to take over the Coachella headlining slot vacated by Ye. Before the performance, the group also made history with the first-ever Spotify livestream to celebrate the release of Paradise Again.

Check out SHM’s full list of and associated openers below.

Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates:

7-29 Miami, FL – FTX Arena ^

7-31 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

8-02 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden !

8-03 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden !

8-05 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena !

8-07 Montreal, Quebec – îleSoniq Festival

8-09 Boston, MA – TD Garden !

8-10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center !

8-11 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena !

8-13 Chicago, IL – United Center

8-17 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena !

8-21 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

8-25 Austin, TX – Moody Center ^

8-26 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center !

8-27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center !

9-02 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena +

9-04 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena !

9-09 Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium !

9-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena !

9-14 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena !

9-16 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9-17 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center !

9-29 Manchester, England – AO Arena !

9-30 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro Arena !

10-02 London, England – The O2 !

10-06 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena !

10-08 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham !

10-10 Paris, France – Accor Arena =

10-14 Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live =

10-15 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

10-18 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum =

10-19 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

10-21 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena =

10-22 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena =

10-25 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

10-27 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

10-29 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10-31 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

11-03 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle =

11-05 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

11-06 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

11-08 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena =

11-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

11-11 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena =

11-13 Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena =

^ with Grimes

! with Zhu

+ with Kaytranada

= with Alesso