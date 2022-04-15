Swedish House Mafia, Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

It’s Friday, and you know what that means: a bunch of your favorite artists just dropped brand new music.

Two days out from their long-awaited return to Coachella, where they’ll perform with their “Moth To A Flame” collaborator The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia has unveiled a brand new album — their first in ten years. Following 2012’s Until Now LP, Paradise Again features 17 adrenaline-pumping electric dance tracks assisted by the likes of Sting, Ty Dolla Sign, A$AP Rocky and more. “The journey to Paradise Again has just begun!” the trio wrote of the new record on Instagram.

Speaking of highly-anticipated album drops, Lizzo announced Special, her first album since 2019’s Cuz I Love You. While the full record doesn’t drop until July 15, the three-time Grammy winner did release “About Damn Time,” an ode to self-love filled with funky slap-bass and dance-inducing rhythm guitar.

On the opposite side of the emotional spectrum, Phoebe Bridgers also has a new song out. She wrote “Sidelines” for the upcoming Hulu series Conversations With Friends, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name. Fans think the ambient song’s vulnerable lyrics were written about Bridgers’ boyfriend Paul Mescal, who coincidentally starred in the Hulu adaptation of Rooney’s other novel Normal People.

From EDM to groovy pop to moody indie rock, what song do you have on repeat this week? Vote below.