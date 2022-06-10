Here Are the First 3 Items From Swedish House Mafia’s Collection For IKEA

Two Swedish power brands have joined forces with the intention of targeting up-and-coming producers and assisting them in their creative process. Swedish House Mafia and IKEA have debuted the first three items from their collaborative collection, called OBEGRÄNSAD. The Swedish word for “unlimited,” the name indicates that this collection is geared for producers who are working on a budget, but in possession of unlimited creativity.

“The design supports creating, playing, enjoying and even just setting the mood,” the trio’s Steve Angello, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso said in a joint statement.

Debuting during the IKEA Festival during Milan Design Week 2022 happening now through June 12 in the Italian capitol, the first three items from the collection are a desk designed for doing production work at, a slingback chair designed for the same purpose, and a turntable, presumably on which to play creatively inspirational music or simply, as the group advises, set a mood. The full collection will ultimately include 20 items. See these first three below.

Each of the three items is characterized by a sleek, minimalist and black-tone oriented design that’s in line with the trio’s current black leather aesthetic. In April, the trio released their debut album Paradise Again, which hit No. 1 on Dance/Electronic albums and is currently sitting at No. 15 on the chart. One of Billboard‘s best albums of the year so far, Paradise Again comes ahead of Swedish House Mafia’s massive world tour, which launches July 29 in Miami and extends through mid-November.

From the Swedish House Mafia x Ikea OBEGRÄNSAD collection Courtesy of Ikea

