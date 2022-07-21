What’s Your Favorite Surprise Album Release? Vote!

Billie Eilish sent fans into a frenzy when she surprise-released two new songs — “TV” and “The 30th” — on Thursday afternoon (July 21). Collectively, the two tracks are known as Guitar Songs.

Eilish’s unexpected drop is the latest in a string of recent high-profile stars who unveil their latest music with zero notice. From Beyoncé’s self-titled 2013 album to Taylor Swift’s double duty with Folklore and Evermore, we want to know which surprise album in recent years you’ve loved the most.

Let us know by voting below.