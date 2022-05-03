×
Cher, Bette Midler, Questlove & More React to Leaked Supreme Court Opinion to Overturn Roe v. Wade

"#SCOTUS has just revealed itself to be another political tool," Midler tweeted.

Cher
Cher campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at an early vote rally at a residential shopping center on Oct. 24, 2020 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/GI

Amid the rush of glamorous celebrity arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala Monday (May 2), there was a loud signal of a major political turning point. Forty-nine years after Roe v. Wade, a majority draft opinion to overturn the landmark decision by the Supreme Court was leaked by Politico, indicating an end to women’s rights to seek safe, legal abortions.

While the decision is still in its drafting stages, Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the draft is authentic. People from all over the world are voicing their anger toward the very likely reality that something that’s been a fundamental right for so long might be taken away at the state level. And many of those speaking out happen to be some of the biggest names in music, from Cher to Bette Midler to Questlove.

“REPUBLICANS MAY HAVE FINALLY GOTTEN THEIR WISH AFTER 49 YEARS,” Cher wrote in all caps.

“If they strike down this amendment, what is to stop them from striking down others that conservatives don’t agree with? ” Midler asked in her tweets. “#SCOTUS has just revealed itself to be another political tool.”

Questlove posted twice about the issue on Instagram. “Now we bout to visit the Handmaids Tale era,” he captioned a photo of Elizabeth Moss on the Hulu show, which depicts a society in which women are enslaved.

“Men we of all people need to rally behind this,” he continued in his second post. “This isn’t a aahh man that’s a woman’s thing.’  If this effects them? It effects us. We are in a state of emergency right now.”

See how these musicians and more are responding to the Supreme Court’s leaked decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

 

