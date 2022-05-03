Cher, Bette Midler, Questlove & More React to Leaked Supreme Court Opinion to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Cher campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at an early vote rally at a residential shopping center on Oct. 24, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Amid the rush of glamorous celebrity arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala Monday (May 2), there was a loud signal of a major political turning point. Forty-nine years after Roe v. Wade, a majority draft opinion to overturn the landmark decision by the Supreme Court was leaked by Politico, indicating an end to women’s rights to seek safe, legal abortions.

While the decision is still in its drafting stages, Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the draft is authentic. People from all over the world are voicing their anger toward the very likely reality that something that’s been a fundamental right for so long might be taken away at the state level. And many of those speaking out happen to be some of the biggest names in music, from Cher to Bette Midler to Questlove.

“REPUBLICANS MAY HAVE FINALLY GOTTEN THEIR WISH AFTER 49 YEARS,” Cher wrote in all caps.

“If they strike down this amendment, what is to stop them from striking down others that conservatives don’t agree with? ” Midler asked in her tweets. “#SCOTUS has just revealed itself to be another political tool.”

Questlove posted twice about the issue on Instagram. “Now we bout to visit the Handmaids Tale era,” he captioned a photo of Elizabeth Moss on the Hulu show, which depicts a society in which women are enslaved.

“Men we of all people need to rally behind this,” he continued in his second post. “This isn’t a aahh man that’s a woman’s thing.’ If this effects them? It effects us. We are in a state of emergency right now.”

See how these musicians and more are responding to the Supreme Court’s leaked decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

BACK ALLY ABORTION” — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2022

IF DEMS,INDYS,THOSE WHO ARENT🧠DEAD, DONT VOTE IN MIDTERMS,U DESERVE LIVING IN RUSSIA WEST.IF trump WAS PRES NOW, WE’D B HELPING PUTIN KILL UKRAINIANS.trump & MERRY BAND OF FASCISTS R WAITING 2

TAKE POWER & TAKE REVENGE.ROE V WADE IS APPETIZER,WAIT LGBTQ, BLM,ETHNICITIES,ETC — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2022

#RoeVWade has been settled law, guaranteed by the Constitution for 50 years; the 14th Amendment to the document that is the foundation of our country’s laws. If they strike down this amendment, what is to stop them striking down others that conservatives don’t agree with? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 3, 2022

#SCOTUS has revealed itself to be just another political tool, as the three new unabashedly biased conservatives plus the old push the court to undermine women’s rights. Shameful. They will never recover from this; it’s right up there with #DredScott and #PlessyVFerguson. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 3, 2022

Once more for the people in the back: WOMEN DON’T GET PREGNANT BY THEMSELVES! Why is there zero sense of shared responsibility?! It’s pathetic, and I stand with the masses of you who are enraged and want to fight back. Hand me my armor. #BansOffOurBodies — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) May 3, 2022

For 40 years I’ve been telling the progressive intelligencia to stop using the word abortion. Because it’s never been the issue. The issue is FUNDAMENTAL WOMEN’S EQUAL RIGHTS! Using the word abortion creates and demands the equal passion of anti-abortion. And now it’s too late. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 3, 2022

I support a woman’s right to choose, and ⁦@amandashires⁩ and I give to the Yellowhammer fund in Alabama. Please give if you can. https://t.co/X8Knk55bJD — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 3, 2022

Maybe now the true majority will RISE THE FUCK UP AND PUSH BACK! THIS is what happens when you let a bullying MINORITY run the show! https://t.co/8rmLbYRaq8 — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) May 3, 2022

Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority. I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 3, 2022

Getting darker by the minute — AmandaShires (@amandashires) May 3, 2022

they wage war on women

we will fight back — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) May 3, 2022

Everything we knew was going to happen is happening and it's as fucking sad as we thought it would be. — Jeff Rosenstock (@jeffrosenstock) May 3, 2022