×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Who Should Perform at the 2024 Super Bowl? Vote!

Let us know who you think should perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show by voting in our poll.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/GI

Rihanna took the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night (Feb. 12), where she performed for the first time in seven years, treated viewers to a medley of some of her biggest hits and showed off an adorable baby bump. But who should headline next year’s show?

Explore

Explore

Rihanna

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Fans have been hoping for some K-pop representation, so maybe a show featuring BLACKPINK or BTS would take over the big game? Taylor Swift was rumored to be the halftime performer in 2023 before Rihanna was announced. Could 2024 be her year?

Who should do the honors and headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Let us know who you’d like to see by voting below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad