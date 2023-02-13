Who Should Perform at the 2024 Super Bowl? Vote!

Rihanna took the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night (Feb. 12), where she performed for the first time in seven years, treated viewers to a medley of some of her biggest hits and showed off an adorable baby bump. But who should headline next year’s show?

Fans have been hoping for some K-pop representation, so maybe a show featuring BLACKPINK or BTS would take over the big game? Taylor Swift was rumored to be the halftime performer in 2023 before Rihanna was announced. Could 2024 be her year?

Who should do the honors and headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Let us know who you’d like to see by voting below.