Who Should Perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Vote!

(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS, winners of the Favorite Pop Song, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Artist of the Year awards, pose in the press room during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles.

The Super Bowl 2022 halftime show was lesson in hip-hop mastery, as a star-packed concert led by Dr. Dre and joined by Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar took the stage. But who should headline next year’s show?

Should the hip-hop train keep rolling, and give Drake, Cardi B or Megan Thee Stallion a chance to show off their skills? Or should 2023’s Super Bowl have a K-pop takeover with BLACKPINK and BTS? Or maybe pop should have its moment with arena regulars Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande?

Who should do the honors and headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Let us know who you’d like to see by voting below.