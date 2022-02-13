×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Best Memes About the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

See some of the best memes from the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show.

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. Gregory Shamus/GI

The highly anticipated 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show made its way to SoFi Stadium in California’s Inglewood on Sunday night (Feb. 13), and hip-hop elites Dr. DreSnoop DoggMary J. BligeKendrick Lamar, and Eminem blew the crowd away on the Compton-themed stage alongside surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

50 Cent

Anderson .Paak

Dr. Dre

See latest videos, charts and news

Dr. Dre and Snoop kicked off the star-studded set by performing “Next Episode” together, before Dre dove into a “California Love” performance in honor of the late Tupac. Next, 50 Cent surprised fans with a rendition of “In Da Club,” before Mary J. Blige delivered her hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.”

Related

Charlie Puth Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2022's 10 Best Commercials: Zendaya, Arnold, Megan, Dolly & More

The camera then panned to Kendrick Lamar, who performed “Alright.” Eminem followed, appearing onstage with Anderson .Paak behind him on drums to perform “Lose Yourself,” with Slim Shady also taking a knee during his set. To wrap up the impressive set, Snoop Dogg returned with Dre for “Still D.R.E.” Fourteen minutes felt way too short as the hip-hop dream team finished off their performance by all standing on stage together.

Following the headline-making group effort, #PepsiHalftime and #HalftimeShow became two of the top trending hashtags on Twitter, with fans enthusiastically reacting to the array of hits that the A-list group performed and, of course, putting together countless hilarious memes about the nearly 14-minute medley.

From 50 Cent’s gravity-defying “In Da Club” performance to millennials struggling to get down the way they used to back in the 1990s and early 2000s, see some of the best memes from the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show below.

Super Bowl 2022

THE STORY Arc

VIEW FULL STORY ARC Sign Up
Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad