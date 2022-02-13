Here Are the Best Memes About the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

The highly anticipated 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show made its way to SoFi Stadium in California’s Inglewood on Sunday night (Feb. 13), and hip-hop elites Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem blew the crowd away on the Compton-themed stage alongside surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Dr. Dre and Snoop kicked off the star-studded set by performing “Next Episode” together, before Dre dove into a “California Love” performance in honor of the late Tupac. Next, 50 Cent surprised fans with a rendition of “In Da Club,” before Mary J. Blige delivered her hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.”

The camera then panned to Kendrick Lamar, who performed “Alright.” Eminem followed, appearing onstage with Anderson .Paak behind him on drums to perform “Lose Yourself,” with Slim Shady also taking a knee during his set. To wrap up the impressive set, Snoop Dogg returned with Dre for “Still D.R.E.” Fourteen minutes felt way too short as the hip-hop dream team finished off their performance by all standing on stage together.

Following the headline-making group effort, #PepsiHalftime and #HalftimeShow became two of the top trending hashtags on Twitter, with fans enthusiastically reacting to the array of hits that the A-list group performed and, of course, putting together countless hilarious memes about the nearly 14-minute medley.

From 50 Cent’s gravity-defying “In Da Club” performance to millennials struggling to get down the way they used to back in the 1990s and early 2000s, see some of the best memes from the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show below.

It’s fitting that 50 Cent performs after 2 quarters — Tyler Bank (@tylerbankmusic) February 14, 2022

Why Mary J Blige fall like The toys from toy story when Andy gets back 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XtyF67VMRX — Political Scientist C DeSean Gooden (@deseanskii) February 14, 2022

Me and my high school graduating class in our living rooms right now #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/pEgQpTNIvq — Raw Bargain (@RobVsInterweb) February 14, 2022

me when I saw anderson paak in the bottom left hand corner of my screen: #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ei9Gf4W7FH — Harold Flower (@Prbly_not_chris) February 14, 2022

Me after dancing in my house to the half time concert:#PepsiHalftime#HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/zPFxdLvDSK — ᴀɴɴ – ᴡᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʟʙᴜᴍ🌸 (@hornyputhinator) February 14, 2022

Live look at the people on the opposite side of the stage who can't see a thing#PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/iEmopwDpBe — Chris Kuzyk (@_KOOZ_) February 14, 2022

The half time show designer said make the floor look like this… but Compton #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/ghreCSpnKa — Evan Guffin (@eguffin) February 14, 2022

Me watching the halftime show hoping Tupac would pop up to prove he’s been alive the whole time #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/neGDpKRnPj — ✨🌻 (@hoeofmyheart) February 14, 2022

NFL really got all these artists assembled like they the mf West Coast Avengers #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/XHkBMCxNcI — Hot Carl Roar Enema (@hotcarlenema) February 14, 2022

Eminem to the NFL after they told him not to take a knee and he did it anyway.#PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vjPXXjs5B5 — ScottyChrysForever33 (@ScottyStyles33) February 14, 2022

Snoop in 2004: "I keep a blue flag hanging out my backside" Snoop in 2022: "Fuck it I am the flag." #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/JehYVqNWMB — Rob Tate (@RobFieldBox) February 14, 2022