Here’s a Roundup of Super Bowl 2022 Commercials Starring Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg, Zendaya & More

Super Bowl LVI is just around the corner, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals at LA’s new SoFi Stadium this weekend — and every football fan knows that the Super Bowl commercials are just as good as the game.

Leading up to the Big Game, we’ve compiled all the Super Bowl commercials starring celebrities from Snoop Dogg, Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth to Jason Sudeikis, Pete Davidson and Lindsay Lohan.

See below for our roundup of commercials that we’ll be updating throughout the week and during the Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13.

Megan Thee Stallion & Charlie Puth for Flamin’ Hot

Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart for BiC

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar for the Pepsi Halftime Show

Zendaya for Squarespace

Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness

Anna Kendrick for Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage

Kenny G for Busch Light

Pete Davidson & Jerod Mayo for Hellmann’s

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost for Amazon Alexa

Kevin Hart for Sam’s Club

Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista & Brie Larson for Nissan

Seth Rogan & Paul Rudd for Lay’s

Demi Moore & Mila Kunis for AT&T

Jason Sudeikis for TurboTax

Idris Elba for Booking.com

Gwenyth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge & Trevor Noah for Uber Eats

Guy Fieri for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

Arnold Schwarzenegger for BMW

Hannah Waddingham for Rakuten

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale for Planters

Andy Richter for Avocados from Mexico