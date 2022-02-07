Here’s a Roundup of Super Bowl 2022 Commercials Starring Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg, Zendaya & More

Super Bowl LVI is just around the corner, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals at LA’s new SoFi Stadium this weekend — and every football fan knows that the Super Bowl commercials are just as good as the game.
Leading up to the Big Game, we’ve compiled all the Super Bowl commercials starring celebrities from Snoop Dogg, Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth to Jason Sudeikis, Pete Davidson and Lindsay Lohan.
See below for our roundup of commercials that we’ll be updating throughout the week and during the Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13.
Megan Thee Stallion & Charlie Puth for Flamin’ Hot
Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart for BiC
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar for the Pepsi Halftime Show
Zendaya for Squarespace
Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness
Anna Kendrick for Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage
Kenny G for Busch Light
Pete Davidson & Jerod Mayo for Hellmann’s
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost for Amazon Alexa
Kevin Hart for Sam’s Club
Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista & Brie Larson for Nissan
Seth Rogan & Paul Rudd for Lay’s
Demi Moore & Mila Kunis for AT&T
Jason Sudeikis for TurboTax
Idris Elba for Booking.com
Gwenyth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge & Trevor Noah for Uber Eats
Guy Fieri for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda
Arnold Schwarzenegger for BMW
Hannah Waddingham for Rakuten
Ken Jeong and Joel McHale for Planters
Andy Richter for Avocados from Mexico