Sunset Music Festival Adds Alesso, Illenium, John Summit & More to Memorial Day Weekend Event

Coming in hot to Tampa over Memorial Day Weekend, the longstanding Sunset Music Festival is adding Illenium, Alesso, John Summit, Oliver Heldens, Dom Dolla and Zeds Dead to its lineup.

This phase two crew joins an already announced lineup that includes LP Giobbi, Skrillex, Moore Kismet, Duke Dumont, Imanbek, Liquid Stranger, Valentino Khan, Dillon Francis and other genre-spanning artists.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Alesso Illenium See latest videos, charts and news

“Sunset Music Fest has become one of my favorite music festivals over the years” Illenium tells Billboard. “It’s an incredible vibe, and I’m excited to be part of the 2022 edition!”

Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2022, Sunset Music Festival is produced by Sunset Events and Disco Donnie Presents, the crew also behind events including Texas’ Ubbi Dubbi and club shows throughout the southern United States and beyond.

“After 10 years, Sunset has become what we always thought it could be — an incredible Florida dance music festival attracting the best talent in the world,” Disco Donnie tells Billboard. “This is our biggest and best line up yet. It’s also special to have Alesso return to the festival since he helped us launch in our first year at Raymond James. This is going to be an unforgettable three days.”

The Tampa-based Sunset Events has been hosting electronic shows in Florida for a decade. “Sunset has grown from a small pop up in 2012 — fast forward to 2022 we now have our biggest Sunset yet, with four stages featuring the biggest talent in the world, large scale production and adding an extra day,” says Sunset Events Founder John Santoro.

Sunset Music Festival happens May 27-29 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Tickets for the festival are on sale now. See the full lineup below.