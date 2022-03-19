Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming Talks New Album at SXSW 2022: Watch

Ahead of the release of new album Headful of Sugar, Sunflower Bean headed to Austin, Texas, to play several shows at SXSW. Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly caught up with singer and bassist Julia Cumming to chat about what fans can expect from the new album, which artists she jams out to, her first concert memories and more.

“I would say it is a gritty, psychedelic, pop-rock record,” Cumming said in an interview at the Samsung x Billboard Galaxy House at SXSW.

She added, “I feel like the word psychedelic is really weighted. Everyone thinks that it has to be this giant, colorful thing, but our album … We’re from New York City. I’m born and raised in Alphabet City. It’s very much placed in the real world. But we tried to do a lot with the sound that I think is really exciting and different and new for us.”

“It’s meant to be played loud and enjoyed with the people,” said Cumming, who was asked a series of fan questions.

When asked who she listens to that might come as a surprise, she didn’t hesitate to name a favorite: DMX.

“I have jammed out to a lot of DMX. That was, for a long time, my signature pump-up music. Nobody gets you going like DMX,” she said.

Fun fact: Her first concert, which she attended at the young age of 4 or 5, was actually “Aaron Carter with the Baha Men opening.”

Watch the full interview in the video above, and check out Sunflower Bean’s Headful of Sugar album on May 6.

