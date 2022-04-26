Fitz and the Tantrums, Modest Mouse & More Set for 2022 SummerStage

Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums performs at Stern Grove on August 15, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

City Parks Foundation announced the return of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage on Tuesday (April 26), as the annual outdoor performing arts festival is set to take over New York City with 90 free and benefit shows in Central Park and 12 neighborhood parks across the five boroughs.

Kicking off the season on Saturday, June 11 in Central Park will be a free performance from legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock with Keyon Harrold opening in association with the Blue Note Jazz Festival.

Among the other artists set to perform throughout the summer are Fitz and the Tantrums, Modest Mouse, The Cribs, Big Freedia, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Caribou, Carla Morrison, Trombone Shorty and many, many more.

SummerStage will celebrate New York’s revival and the festival’s return to 12 local community parks across the city celebrating the city’s rich artistic culture by showcasing established and emerging artists, presenting distinctly New York genres including salsa, jazz, hip-hop, indie rock, reggae, Afrobeat, soul, pop, global and contemporary dance, among others.

Citywide parks and venues hosting SummerStage this season include Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Von King Park and The Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, Crotona Park in the Bronx, Corporal Thompson Park in Staten Island, as well as the newly refurbished SummerStage flagship venue at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park.

“We are so happy to be back in local neighborhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to be able to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park,” said Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s executive director, in a press statement. “Parks have always been neighborhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how absolutely critical parks are to our city’s health. We are thrilled to be able to bring neighbors together in their parks to enjoy a diverse, representative line-up that is reflective of our city’s rich cultural fabric.”

All performances will be free and open to the public, except for benefit concerts, and select shows will also be live-streamed on SummerStageAnywhere.org. See the digital season brochure at SummerStage.org.