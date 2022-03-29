Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey & More to Headline Summerfest 2022

Get ready, Milwaukee. Some of the biggest names in music — from Justin Bieber to Machine Gun Kelly to Halsey — are coming your way. This year’s Summerfest lineup was announced Tuesday (March 29), and it’s jam-packed with nine primary headliners and three weekends worth of performances.

Jason Aldean will kick off the festivities June 23, followed by Bieber the next day. Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and the Wu-Tang Clan will then take the stage on the 25th.

The next day’s main headliner is yet to be announced, but whoever it is will pass the torch off to Machine Gun Kelly July 1. Halsey, Rod Stewart, the Backstreet Boys and Thomas Rhett will round out the next four primetime spots of the festival, which concludes July 9.

Many of the headliners will be joined by supporting artists, with Avril Lavigne scheduled to accompany MGK for what will almost certainly be a pop-punk extravaganza. Bieber will be backed up by TikTok star Jaden, while Gabby Barrett will share the stage with Aldean.

The rest of the festival will be fleshed out by more than a hundred other artists, including Charli XCX, Alessia Cara, Willow, Steve Miller Band, The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Death Cab For Cutie, Dillon Francis, Gayle, Indigo Girls, Chiiild and many more.

Presented by American Family Insurance, Summerfest is finally back on track after two years of pandemic-related alterations. The festival was fully canceled in 2020, and its usual summertime dates were delayed to September in 2021. Last year’s lineup was led by Miley Cyrus, Luke Bryan, Chance the Rapper, the Jonas Brothers, Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band.

Summerfest organizers recently revealed that COVID-19 precautions would be scaled back for this year’s festival, with no plans in place to require guests to wear masks, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, or give proof of vaccination. A news release stated that the Milwaukee World Festival “will monitor the situation and continue to work closely with health experts, while following local guidelines.”

Summerfest 2022 tickets are on sale now. See the full artist roster below: