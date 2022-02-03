Summer Walker Responds to Haters of Her New Hairstyle With Humor

Summer Walker isn’t letting the mixed reviews over her new hairdo get her down.

After the singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 2) to share her new style — a shaved head look that shows off her face tattoos, leaving a long ponytail atop her head — she deleted the post after getting compared on Twitter to almost every cartoon character with a ponytail.

On Thursday (Feb. 4), she shared another post to her second Instagram account, making light of the Internet teasing. She shared a picture of Mortal Kombat‘s Goro, who is rocking the same exact ‘do. “FIERCE hunny,” she captioned the post.

“Legit wanted this hair style my whole life,” she captioned her original post revealing her new look. Back in November, the 25-year-old posted photos with her boyfriend debuting another bold look: ink with each other’s names on their faces — Walker with the name “Larry” covering the space between her left eye and temple, Larry with “Summer” sitting atop his right eyebrow. Walker captioned the images “Bestfriend.”

Walker is set to take the stage on Feb. 18 at Georgia’s Coca-Cola Roxy venue in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, in support of her sophomore album Still Over It, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in November, becoming her first project to top the chart. Tickets for the show are available for purchase via Walker’s official website.