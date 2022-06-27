Summer Walker Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Summer Walker, who revealed during an Instagram Live over the weekend that she has a baby on the way.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant… I am and you know I’m very, very, very, very, happy about it,” she said on Saturday (June 25), according to People. “Very excited about it. And this is gonna be — I’m very very excited because it’s going to be different from how it was before. It’s really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love.”

“The only reason I’m even saying anything is because last time I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself,” she continued. “People were taking pictures of me in the store — I know it kind of comes with the job –… [but] people took pictures of me and sent it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy. I thought that was very disrespectful and it made me very, very, very, very, very upset.”

The ‘No Love’ singer is already a mom to a one-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex London On Da Track. The upcoming bundle of joy is shared with her current partner LVRD Pharoh, whom she’s been linked to since November.

She even got a tattoo of the rapper’s real name, Larry, on her face. The star posted photos of the couple in November 2021, with each one rocking ink with each other’s names on their faces — Walker with the name “Larry” covering the space between her left eye and temple, Larry with “Summer” sitting atop his right eyebrow. Walker captioned the images “Bestfriend.”