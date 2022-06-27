×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Summer Walker Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

"It's really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love," she said of her pregnancy during an Instagram Live.

Summer Walker
Summer Walker at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective held at Resorts World Las Vegas on April 2, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk

Congratulations are in order for Summer Walker, who revealed during an  Instagram Live over the weekend that she has a baby on the way.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant… I am and you know I’m very, very, very, very, happy about it,” she said on Saturday (June 25), according to People. “Very excited about it. And this is gonna be — I’m very very excited because it’s going to be different from how it was before. It’s really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love.”

“The only reason I’m even saying anything is because last time I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself,” she continued. “People were taking pictures of me in the store — I know it kind of comes with the job –… [but] people took pictures of me and sent it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy. I thought that was very disrespectful and it made me very, very, very, very, very upset.”

Related

NKOTB on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

New Kids on the Block & Salt-N-Pepa Reminisce on Their 1980s Style: 'We Look Alright'

Explore

Explore

Summer Walker

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The ‘No Love’ singer is already a mom to a one-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex London On Da Track. The upcoming bundle of joy is shared with her current partner LVRD Pharoh, whom she’s been linked to since November.

She even got a tattoo of the rapper’s real name, Larry, on her face. The star posted photos of the couple in November 2021, with each one rocking ink with each other’s names on their faces — Walker with the name “Larry” covering the space between her left eye and temple, Larry with “Summer” sitting atop his right eyebrow. Walker captioned the images “Bestfriend.”

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad