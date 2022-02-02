Summer Walker Debuts New Shaved Hairstyle

Summer Walker is switching up her look for the new year.

The “White Tee” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 2) to share her new hairstyle, in which she shaved her head to show off her face tattoos, leaving a long ponytail atop her head.

“Legit wanted this hair style my whole life,” she captioned the post. However, after receiving mixed reviews on her new ‘do from fans on social media, Walker deleted the post.

Summer Walker shows off her new look on Instagram: “Legit wanted this hair style my whole life 🖤🥺👅” pic.twitter.com/8dNWO3kvnY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2022

The star is no stranger to bold new looks. Back in November, the 25-year-old posted photos with her boyfriend, rocking ink with each other’s names on their faces — Walker with the name “Larry” covering the space between her left eye and temple, Larry with “Summer” sitting atop his right eyebrow. Walker captioned the images “Bestfriend.”

Earlier this month, Walker revealed her first show of 2022, which will take place at Georgia’s Coca-Cola Roxy venue in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

The songstress will grace the stage Feb. 18, in support of her sophomore album Still Over It, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in November, becoming her first project to top the chart. Tickets for the show are available for purchase via Walker’s official website.

Still Over It, which follows her 2019 debut album Over It, earned 166,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 11, according to MRC Data. Thanks to the support of Walker’s fans, 90% of the album’s first-week units were driven by streaming activity. Still Over It marks both the first R&B album by a woman to top the Billboard 200 in more than five years and the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album by a woman.