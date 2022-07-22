Sabrina Carpenter Debuts New Music at Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy

As part of Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy celebration, Billboard and Samsung partnered to bring back an exclusive music experience. This year, Samsung Galaxy users were treated to singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter’s first live performance in three years. The Samsung Summer of Galaxy Concert supported the release of Carpenter’s new 13-track album, emails i can’t send, and was the first time she performed these songs live.

Since her debut, Carpenter has blossomed into one of pop music’s most promising young acts. In 2021 she released the hit single “Skin,” which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has earned over 140 million streams on Spotify. Over the years, Carpenter has collaborated with artists like Saweetie, Farruko, and more.

Only a day after the release of her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, fans lined up at seven in the morning with Carpenter’s latest lyrics memorized. The project marks the start of a new era for Carpenter after leaving Hollywood Records to join Island Records.

Upon arrival, audience members were able to capture content and explore Samsung’s latest products at the immersive Samsung Summer of Galaxy activation. Attendees could learn about the devices, test the folding screen, and pose in front of the Summer of Galaxy-themed backdrop before watching Carpenter’s set. Los Angeles-based DJ/host SOSUPERSAM warmed up the crowd with an eclectic set before Carpenter took the stage.

Moments later, Carpenter appeared in front of an eager, energetic crowd ready to rock the Samsung Summer of Galaxy stage. She performed standout tracks from her latest LP such as “Fast Times,” and “because I liked a boy,” while also catering to her day one fans with a breathtaking live rendition of “Sue Me.” Carpenter showered the audience in heart-shaped balloons during the second chorus of hit single “vicious.” Before ending the show, Sabrina sat on the edge of the stage and poured her heart out in an intimate encore performance of “decode.”

The show is streaming exclusively for Galaxy device users on smsng.us/Sabrina from July 22nd to July 24th. Check out Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album, emails i can’t send, and stay tuned for more from Billboard and Samsung.