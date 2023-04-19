Suki Waterhouse Calls Herself a ‘Real Swiftie,’ Names Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

Showing her Swiftie card! Suki Waterhouse opened up in a new interview about her deep love for Taylor Swift‘s music.

“Right now I’m really in a ‘Karma’ moment,” the Daisy Jones & The Six star told E! News’ The Rundown when asked at Coachella’s Revolve Fest to choose her favorite song by the superstar. “‘Blank Space’ is an incredible song. Like, I was actually looking at her talking about it the other day, it was funny, she said it started as, like, a joke song about what someone would write about the perception of her, or something. And then that ended up being such a massive, amazing song.”

Related 13 Taylor Swift Songs That Are Way More Heartbreaking Following Joe Alwyn Split

When it comes to albums, the actress/model couldn’t choose between a couple of Swift’s most recent bodies of work. “I love everything on Evermore, Folklore,” she stated of the 2020 twin albums with a sigh, adding, “I’m a real Swiftie.”

Most recently, Waterhouse starred in Prime Video’s small-screen adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s hit novel of the same name, the series featured the Pop & Suki co-founder as the fictional Karen Sirko opposite Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Timothy Olyphant and more.

Meanwhile, Swift is currently in the midst of her sold-out Eras Tour, which stops this weekend for three shows at Houston’s NRG Stadium with openers Beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams. In honor of the concerts, the local Humane Society is lowering fees for cat adoption to a Taylor-specific $13.

Watch Waterhouse rave about her favorite Taylor songs and albums below.