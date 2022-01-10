Suicide Silence and Carnifex to Headline Chaos and Carnage Tour

The Chaos and Carnage Tour is returning to the road with deathcore titans Suicide Silence and Carnifex, headlining the 21-date outing. Produced by industry visionaries Jason Malhoyt of Imperial Artist Management and JJ Cassiere of renowned booking agency 33 and West, Chaos and Carnage Tour showcases the established acts from the world of extreme metal, while also supporting incredible new talent by providing them with a platform to play in front of larger crowds.

This year’s tour will also feature Lorna Shore, Upon a Burning Body, AngelMaker and Distant to round out the lineup.

“For over two decades, it’s been deeply humbling to see how far the genre has come. Chaos and Carnage Tour brings to you the best of the best from multiple generations. It’s an honor to still be here, sharing the stage with Carnifex and the rest of these amazing bands. STOKED,” Suicide Silence guitarist and founding member Chris Garza tells Billboard.

Scott Lewis of Carnifex adds, “Co-headlining Chaos and Carnage with Suicide Silence, and joined by some of the most brutal bands around, is truly exciting for us. We have a massive set planned and can’t wait to lose our minds with you at these shows!”

The Chaos and Carnage Tour will begin on May 6th in Sacramento, Calif. Tickets for the Chaos and Carnage Tour go on general sale on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Learn more at ChaosAndCarnage.com.