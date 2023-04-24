Suga Sets Date for Late-Night Solo Debut on ‘Fallon’

Suga is headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for his late-night solo debut, and his performance is coming sooner than you think.

The BTS rapper will stop by the late-night talk show on May 1 for both an interview with host Jimmy Fallon and a special musical number from D-DAY, his brand-new solo album as Agust D. The Tonight Show shared the announcement via social media on Monday (April 24) with a funny video of Fallon pouring a heaping amount of “suga” into his coffee, magically transforming the brew into an image of the K-pop idol. “Just a spoonful of #SUGA,” the show tweeted using a handy coffee emoji. “@BTS_twt’s SUGA makes his U.S. late night solo debut May 1 on #FallonTonight! #SUGAonFallon.”

Though it will be Suga’s first time at The Tonight Show studio without his bandmates, he’s previously stopped by Fallon on 10 other occasions — including a weeklong stint back in 2020 for BTS Week.

The appearance will be just the latest in Suga’s string of promotional appearances and activities related to D-DAY. He’s also currently in the midst of a five-week run of Agust D Radio on Apple Music, which started ahead of the album’s release with “Ep. 1 Dream” and will continue each Monday through May 15. Meanwhile, ARMY can also watch the lead-up to D-DAY‘s release on Disney+ thanks to Suga’s new documentary Road to D-DAY, streaming now.

Prior to Suga’s album release, multiple songs from the studio set charted on the Hot Trending Songs tally, with second single “Haegeum” landing in the top spot.

Watch Fallon announce Suga’s date for The Tonight Show below.