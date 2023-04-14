Suga Gives Stripped Back Performance of ‘People’ Ahead of ‘Road to D-DAY’: Watch

Just one more week until Suga’s album D-DAY arrives! To further drum up anticipation for its release, as well as its corresponding SUGA: Road to D-DAY Disney+ documentary, the BTS rapper shared a snippet from the film of him giving a stripped back performance of his 2020 track “People” on Friday (April 14).

The video sees Suga looking relaxed and laid back in double denim, backed by instrumentalists on the keyboard, guitar and drums. The BTS rapper passionately delivers the track’s pre-chorus “Why so serious?/ Why so serious?/ Why so serious?/ (Hmm-hmm-hmm) I’m so serious/ I’m so serious (I’m so serious), I’m so, I’m so,” in English before rapping the rest of his song, which appears on his D-2 mixtape, in his native Korean.

Seeing Suga performing — as well as working on music throughout the rest of the documentary — is likely a relief for BTS ARMY. The rapper previously expressed desire to quit music altogether in the film’s first official trailer.

“I believe that wounds and scars are the results of our actions. It takes a lot of guts to let go of something. The day I’m free from all the negative thoughts, I’ll set it as D-Day and start all over again,” he says. “I think of quitting music more than a hundred times a day, but when everyone comes together like this, I can do it because it make me feel like making music is fun.”

SUGA: Road to D-DAY will arrive on April 21, the same day that Suga’s debut solo album is set to arrive. Watch his stripped back performance of “People” in the video above.