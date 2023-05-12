BTS’ Suga Stars in NBA’s ‘We Are All in the Finals’ Campaign Soundtracked by Adele

With the NBA Playoffs heating up, the league has launched its 2023 NBA Finals ad campaign dubbed We Are All in the Finals.

The campaign made its television debut on TNT during Tuesday night’s Game 5 broadcast between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

Fittingly soundtracked by Adele‘s 2007 debut single “Hometown Glory,” the Finals campaign captures the hysteria of playoff basketball, showing how quickly euphoric happiness can turn to torture with one shot.

The one-minute ad spot is a star-studded affair, featuring BTS member and NBA ambassador Suga, who attended a New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden; skateboarding legend Tony Hawk; NBA icons Magic Johnson and Larry Bird; as well as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Manning brothers Peyton and Eli.

“The NBA Finals are a global event that marks the exhilarating culmination of a seasonlong journey,” NBA chief marketing officer Tammy Henault said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring together an illustrious cast of NBA legends, celebrities and fans to match the emotions and anticipation around the most exciting time of the season.”

The conference semifinals continue Friday night (May 12) with a pair of Game 6s, as the New York Knicks travel to Miami with the Heat look to close the series on their home floor. The Los Angeles Lakers will also look to clinch their series in Game 6 as they gear up to take down the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Speaking to Billboard in April, Golden State Warriors superfan E-40 confidently relayed that he expects the Dubs to repeat as champions this season, although the team currently faces a 3-2 deficit to the Lakers.

Fans can catch all of the NBA Finals action on ABC, with Game 1 set to tip off June 1 at the new start time of 8:30 p.m. ET.