Fans Choose Suga’s ‘D-Day’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The BTS member's debut solo album brought in more than 49% of the vote.

SUGA, Agust D
SUGA Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Agust D aka Suga‘s D-Day has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (April 21) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s latest project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

D-Day brought in more than 49% of the vote, beating out new music from Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and Future and more.

The 10-track album released via Big Hit Music is Suga’s first solo full-length, which was led by the single “People Pt.2” featuring IU.

Upon dropping the lead single earlier this month, Sugar told Billboard he was “actually a little bit worried” about the return to his solo moniker. “‘People Pt.2’ was made thinking about how people will receive Agust D’s music, which is why we also featured [his former collaborator] IU. It’s kind of a trial to release this music under the name Agust D,” he said.

Trailing behind D-Day on the poll is Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “un x100to,” with 21% of the vote, and The Weeknd and Future’s “Double Fantasy,” with 17%.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

