Suga Is Bringing His Agust D Tour to Japan

When Suga announced his Agust D tour in February, Japan was notably the only country on the trek whose dates were labeled “to be updated.” Now, BTS fans in the island country have a chance to catch the rapper on his global trek, as the BTS official fan club announced on Friday (March 10) how fans in the country can secure tickets.

Suga will perform a series of three dates — June 2-4 — at the Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa. Fans who secure tickets through the BTS Japan official fan club presale advance will pay 15,400 yen including tax ($114.33 USD), while non advance tickets will cost 16,500 yen including tax ($122.50 USD). VIP seats for the Japan dates will cost 26,400 yen ($195.99 USD).

A fan club lottery reception will be held on March 16 at 1 p.m. Japan standard time (11 p.m. ET March 15) through March 23 11:59 p.m. Japan standard time (10 a.m. ET). Tickets are not on a first-come, first-served basis; results of the lottery will be revealed March 31 through April 4. Fans are allowed up to two tickets per member, and applying for the same performance more than once will result in disqualification from the lottery.

See the full list of Suga’s Agust D tour dates, including Japan, below.

April 26 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

May 3 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 5 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 6 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 16 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 17 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 26 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

May 27 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

May 28 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

June 2-4 — Kanagawa, Japan @ Pia Arena MM

June 10 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

June 11 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

June 17 — Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 18 — Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 24– Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

June 25 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium



